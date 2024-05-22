Check out the top 5 air coolers available in India

Battling the soaring summer temperatures without an air cooler has become unimaginable. Rising summer temperatures can interfere with your sleep cycles, significantly dampening your mood and productivity levels. Instead of spending your days feeling lethargic and drained, transform your room into a cool, cosy escape from the summer heat with a personal or tower air cooler. This cool retreat shields you from the summer heat while preserving your productivity and energy levels.

This list of the five best air coolers in India has been curated with varied cooling requirements and room sizes in mind. Thus, whether you require a compact personal air cooler to chill your small bedroom or a desert air cooler to cool large spaces, you can find the right option in our list.

Consider utilising the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to purchase your air cooler at low prices. This card allows you to convert your purchase into a No Cost EMI scheme.

1. Bajaj 54 L room/personal air cooler (White, DC 55 DLX New)

Integrated with the innovative Hexacool design, this air cooler ensures that the cooling pads retain moisture for longer, delivering optimal cooling while consuming minimum water. This top-selling personal cooler boasts an air delivery rate of 4,900 CMH and a powerful air throw capacity of 70 feet, making it ideal for large rooms and halls. Moreover, thanks to the Turbo Fan technology and built-in ice chamber, you can quickly turn your room into a cosy oasis.

2. Symphony 35 L tower air cooler (White, TOUCH 35)

Hailed as one of the best cooler brands in India, Symphony manufactures some of the most innovative tower coolers in the market. Symphony Touch simplifies operations with a water-proof digital touchscreen display and multifunctional remote. This inverter-compatible cooler also comes with voice assistance support to deliver a smart cooling experience. The cool flow dispenser evenly soaks the honeycomb pads for better performance, while the auto louvre movement ensures corner-to-corner cooling.

3. Havells 24 L personal air cooler (White and brown, GHRACAOE190)

This Havells personal cooler boasts an air delivery rate of 1500 m3/hr, making it perfect for bedrooms, study rooms, office cabins, and even compact dining spaces. The four sturdy caster wheels on the cooler enable you to enjoy cooling comfort whenever you move between rooms. Armed with Havell’s Breatheezee Technology, this air cooler eliminates dust and PM 2.5 particles from the air, creating a cool and healthy environment.

4. Orient 55 L tower air cooler (White, grey, CT5502HR)

This Orient tower cooler boasts DenseNest honeycomb cooling pads that retain 45% more water to ensure 25% better cooling. A high air delivery rate of 1500 CMH and an enhanced air throw distance of 30 feet make this cooler suitable for rooms of up to 200 square feet. Apart from a minimalistic aesthetic that fits all decor themes, this tower cooler also sports fully collapsible louvres that block the entry of dust and insects.

5. Bajaj 60 L desert cooler air cooler (White grey, DMH 60)

Ideal for regions with dry heat, this 60 litre Bajaj desert cooler can effectively cool your room. Thanks to its high airflow rate of 4,500 CMH, this air cooler can chill spacious living rooms in a matter of minutes. With up to three speed options, you can customise cooling to suit your preferences. The cooler runs on three-sided antibacterial Hexacool honeycomb cooling pads that ensure optimal cooling and zero bacterial growth.

