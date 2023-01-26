ChatGPT can pass a law exam but is still terrible at math

Representational image | Pixabay

For milennials, the idea of a robot or AI finishing their homework or sitting in exams for them probably sounded like something out of a sci-fi movie or comic book a couple of decades back. But yesterday's science fiction is tomorrow's scientific innovation, and while most were wowed by Jarvis, ChatGPT has delivered the Tony Stark experience for common netizens. After writing essays and assignments, as well as poems and text on behalf of deceased historical figures, the AI chatbot originally funded by Elon Musk, has cleared a law exam in the US.

A simple test with 95 multiple choice questions and 12 essay questions, was fed to ChatGPT by a professor at the University of Minnesota. The snart bot managed to score a C+ on the test, which isn't brilliant but still got it through the examination. ChatGPT may be good at processing prompts to generate text, but it was terrible at solving MCQs that involved simple math.

The smart language processing tool, which is touted as a more human-like replacement for Google search, is helping students in more ways than educators would like. Fears of ChatGPT becoming a tool for cheating have already prompted a ban on students using it in New York. But the fascinating AI is still trending, and has bagged an investment from Microsoft, while India's richest man Gautam Adani is also captivated by it.

So from what we know so far, ChatGPT can be used for cheating but students can't rely on it to increase their scores too much, and it's also bad at math.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)