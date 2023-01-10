Charge+Zone partners with Snap-E to set up EV charging stations | Image: CHARGE+ZONE (Representative)

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network developer CHARGE+ZONE on Tuesday said it has partnered with Snap-E to set up charging infrastructure for the latter's fleet.

Snap-E is an electric public transport service provider.

CHARGE+ZONE will explore installation, commissioning and maintenance of fleet transportation chargingstations for Snap-E's cabs in and around Kolkata, the EV charging network developer firm said in a statement.

According to the agreement, the company will provide Snap-E with an extensive charging infrastructure for a fleet of 2,000 electric taxis, including 200 DC and 1,000 AC charging stations.

Read Also BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine priced at Rs 57.9 lakh onwards