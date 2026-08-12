Chandrasekaran's Journey With Tata Group: A Look At His Decade-Long Association

ANI

N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as Tata Sons chairman after nearly a decade at the helm of the Tata Group’s holding company. He submitted his resignation on August 12 but will continue in the role until the end of his current term.

He has decided not to seek reappointment ahead of Tata Sons’ annual general meeting scheduled for August 18.

Chandrasekaran’s exit comes amid uncertainty over his continuation as a director and reported differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Earlier, the Tata Sons board had deferred a decision on his reappointment after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the performance of some newer businesses of the group.

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Rise from TCS chief to Tata Sons chairman

Chandrasekaran joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 and steadily rose through the organisation. He became the company’s chief executive officer and managing director in 2009 and later took over as TCS chairman.

In October 2016, he joined the Tata Sons board following the removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman. In January 2017, Tata Sons appointed him as executive chairman, making him the first person from outside the Tata family and the first non-Parsi to lead the conglomerate.

His appointment marked a significant shift in Tata Group’s leadership structure, which had historically been associated with members of the Tata family.

Transforming Tata Group through new businesses

After taking charge in 2017, Chandrasekaran focused on simplifying the group structure and improving the performance of its businesses. His leadership strategy centred on strengthening technology, consumer businesses, electric vehicles, aviation and manufacturing.

Between 2019 and 2021, Tata Group accelerated investments in emerging sectors. Tata Digital was established to build the group’s digital ecosystem, while Tata Motors expanded its focus on electric vehicles.

One of the biggest developments during his tenure was the acquisition of Air India from the government in January 2022. The airline’s return to the Tata Group marked a major milestone, with the group later integrating its aviation businesses, including Vistara, into a broader airline strategy.

Second term and expansion plans

In February 2022, Tata Sons reappointed Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a second five-year term. His second stint focused on expanding the group’s presence in manufacturing, electronics, technology and new-age businesses.

During this period, Tata Group announced major investments in semiconductor manufacturing through Tata Electronics, while also strengthening plans in electric vehicles, batteries and digital services.

The group’s expansion into semiconductor production reflected its broader strategy of building a domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Leadership uncertainty and resignation

As Chandrasekaran’s second term moved closer to its end, succession planning became a key issue for Tata Sons. The company’s leadership structure also came under focus amid differences between Tata Trusts, which is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, and the company’s board.

In February 2026, the Tata Sons board deferred a decision on extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure after concerns were raised over certain newer businesses and strategic priorities.

On August 12, Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board that he would not seek another term. He said a large institution like Tata Sons requires clarity on leadership, particularly as the group continues to execute major strategic projects.

Chandrasekaran’s tenure as Tata Sons chairman will formally end in February 2027, concluding a period marked by expansion, transformation and significant changes across India’s largest business conglomerate.