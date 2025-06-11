 Chandigarh Bench Of National Company Law Tribunal Approves Merger Of Inox Wind Energy; Operational Efficiencies To Improve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChandigarh Bench Of National Company Law Tribunal Approves Merger Of Inox Wind Energy; Operational Efficiencies To Improve

Chandigarh Bench Of National Company Law Tribunal Approves Merger Of Inox Wind Energy; Operational Efficiencies To Improve

The merger, or the "scheme of arrangement," will also reduce IWL's liabilities by Rs 2,050 crore, strengthening its balance sheet. The overall consolidation of businesses, financial, operational, and other synergies may result in enhanced value for various stakeholders of the companies. INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said, "The merger is a significant achievement."

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi:The Chandigarh bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Inox Wind Energy Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd, a decision that will streamline the wind business vertical of the INOXGFL Group and improve overall operational efficiencies.

Following the NCLT order on Tuesday, Inox Wind Energy Ltd will be amalgamated into Inox Wind Ltd (IWL), INOXGFL Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read Also
JSW Energy Net Profit Rises To ₹408 Crore; KSK Mahanadi Thermal Project And Organic Wind Capacity...
article-image

The merger simplifies and streamlines the wind business vertical of the INOXGFL Group, improving overall operational efficiencies, it said.

The merger, or the "scheme of arrangement", will also reduce IWL's liabilities by Rs 2,050 crore, strengthening its balance sheet.The overall consolidation of businesses, financial, operational and other synergies may result in enhancing value for various stakeholders of the companies.As a result of this merger, 632 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of IWL will be allotted for every 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of IWEL as on the record date, which will be determined shortly, as per the statement.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered

INOXGFL Group promoters will now have direct holding in Inox Wind.The shares are expected to be credited to shareholders of IWEL within 1-1.5 months, subject to regulatory processes and clearances.

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said, "The merger is a significant achievement in the exciting journey of the INOXGFL Group, and brings closure to the last two years of efforts which our team had invested in this process."

Read Also
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
article-image

The merger is beneficial for all stakeholders, including the minority shareholders of IWEL, as well as for IWL, since it results in a leaner and more robust balance sheet for the company, he added.

The company said combining the operations of both companies achieves cost savings through economies of scale, improved resource utilisation, elimination of redundant functions and operations, and streamlining of regulatory compliances. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints