Chanakya Of Trading? Amit Shah's Affidavit Reveals Diverse Investments In Over 250 Companies

The political rumblings across of the Lok Sabha elections appear to be reaching fever pitch. Affidavits filed by politicians at the time of the elections, usually give us a sneak peak into the 'vikas' that our leaders have made in five-long years. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah filed his affidavit for his candidacy for the prestigious Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

In the notarised document, Shah wealth has reportedly doubled in five years, as his individual net worth stands at Rs 36 crore.

Shah's Net Worth Doubles

The affidavit revealed some interesting details. Shah, who is regarded by some as the 'Chanakya' of Indian politics, for absorbing power by hook or by crook, some times through tactics, some times, through other controversial measures, also appears to have a tangible trade acumen. Shah, according to the affidavit owns shares in 258 companies (listed and unlisted included).

This, as the official document revealed, that Shah directly holds stakes across multiple avenues in different companies in a diversified guise. According to the affidavit, Shah holds shares in as many as 179 listed (on the stock markets) companies, In addition, he also holds shares in other 79 unlisted companies.

Some of the big names in the long list include, Aditya Birla, ITC, some Reliance entities (owned by Anil Ambani), including Reliance Power. Shah also owns shares in Tata companies, including Tata Motors. This list also includes tech giants, in the form of Infosys and Wipro. Interestingly, the HM also owns 5000 shares in Vodafone Idea, a company which is partly owned by the Indian government, as of today.

In the number game, Hindustan Unilever stands out, this, as, Amit Shah owns 6176 shares worth Rs 1,35,50,452. The FMCG company has done well on the exchange markets, as HUL advanced by 27.62 per cent in five years. Colgate-Palmolive India stands out as well, as Shah owns 4000 shares, worth a staggering Rs 1,06,93,200 or over one crore. Over the past five years, the company has seen whopping surge of 119.46 per cent in its value in the Indian markets.

Shares in 79 Unlisted Companies

In addition to this, he also owns shares in 79 other unlisted companies. The affidavit also revealed stakes owned by Shah's wife, Sonal Shah, her list includes shares in Adani Wilmar as well. Collectively, the couple net worth is pegged at Rs 65.67 crore. Compared to the Rs 30 crore, back in 2019.

For comparison, Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader owns stakes across two dozen listed companies, apart from other means of holdings including Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and Mutual funds.

Politicians who are expected to be astute and shrewd on the campaign trail, also appear to exhibit similar qualities while reading balance sheets and structuring their finances.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven long phases. After the final phase on 1 June, the results will be declared on 4 June.