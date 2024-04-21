Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah's Wealth Doubled In Last 5 Years, Discloses Nomination Affidavit

Union Minister Amit Shah submitted his nomination papers before the Gandhinagar district election officer on Friday.

In his nomination, former BJP president and the number two in the Modi government, Shah declared his total assets in 2024 as worth Rs. 36 crore.

As per Shah's affidavit, he doesn't own a car and has declared assets in cash worth only Rs. 24,000.

Shah has disclosed movable assets valued at Rs 20 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 16 crore. His declared jewelry is worth Rs 72 lakh, while his wife possesses jewelry valued at Rs 1.10 crore.

Amit Shah's spouse, Sonal Shah, possesses assets exceeding Rs 31 crore, comprising movable assets valued at Rs 22.46 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 9 crore.



According to the affidavit filed by Shah, the combined assets of Shah and his wife amount to Rs 65.67 crores.

In 2019, the figure stood at Rs 30.49 crore, indicating a doubling over the past five years.

According to the affidavit, the Home Minister has a personal loan of Rs 15.77 lakh, while his wife has a loan of Rs 26.32 lakh.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, Amit Shah reported an annual income of Rs 75.09 lakh, whereas his wife's annual income amounted to Rs 39.54 lakh.

His sources of income include his salary as an MP, rental income from properties, agricultural earnings, and income from shares and dividends.

Amit Shah stated his profession as a farmer and social worker in the affidavit. He disclosed three criminal cases registered against him.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7th, 2024, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and the results for all 543 seats in the country will be declared on June 4th, 2024.