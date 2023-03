As per a regulatory filing, Chalet Hotels has acquired stakes in Sonmil Industries and Dukes Retreat, for Rs 74.645 crore and Rs 81.756 crore respectively.

It has acquired 100 per cent shares of Sonmil and an 82.28 per cent stake in Dukes Retreat, Khandala.