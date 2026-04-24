Chalet Hotels Acquires ₹171 Crore Udaipur Resort To Expand Leisure Portfolio

Chalet Hotels approved the acquisition of Seasons Hotels for Rupees 1,710 million, gaining full ownership of a 144-room Inder Residency Resort. |

Mumbai: Chalet Hotels is stepping into Rajasthan’s booming tourism space with a calculated bet on Udaipur, signaling a sharper push into leisure destinations beyond its traditional urban hotel portfolio.

Expands Into Udaipur

Chalet Hotels’ board has approved acquiring 100 percent equity in Seasons Hotels Private Limited for Rs 1,710 million, bringing the Inder Residency Resort & Spa under its control. The 144-room property, spread across 8.2 acres, gives the company immediate access to Udaipur’s high-demand hospitality market. The acquisition will be executed in tranches and is targeted for completion by May 15, 2026, as outlined in the company filing.

Property Upgrade Plan

The resort includes expansive lawns, banqueting facilities, two restaurants, and a bar, positioning it well for weddings and corporate events. Chalet Hotels plans to temporarily shut operations to upgrade the property into an upper upscale or premium lifestyle destination. It is also evaluating the addition of more rooms, indicating a potential capacity expansion to capture growing leisure and MICE demand.

Strategy Drives Move

Managing Director and CEO Shwetank Singh indicated that the acquisition aligns with the company’s focus on entering high-growth leisure markets with long-term potential. He emphasized that the Udaipur property offers strong scope for value creation through refurbishment, repositioning, and expansion. The company aims to transform the resort into an experience-led destination that enhances guest appeal while improving returns over time.

Portfolio Diversification Push

This deal reflects Chalet Hotels’ broader strategy to diversify geographically and balance its portfolio between business and leisure segments. The company, which already operates 11 hotels with 3,389 keys and has 1,510 rooms under development, is increasingly targeting premium lifestyle offerings. Its expansion into leisure destinations complements its ongoing efforts to scale both hospitality and commercial real estate assets.

Chalet Hotels’ Udaipur entry underscores a deliberate shift toward high-value leisure assets, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy in India’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release document and does not include external verification or additional sources.