CESC board approves raising Rs 300 cr via NCDs

NCDs having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis

FPJ Web Desk PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Power utility CESC on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"Committee of the Board at its meeting held today... approved the issue of 3,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis", a BSE filing stated.

CESC is an RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group firm operating in the power sector.

