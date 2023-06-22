 Century Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentury Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees

Century Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees

The stocks were allocated under the Century Textiles and Industries Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023. The scheme is implemented through the CTIL Employee Welfare Trust.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Century Textiles And Industries Allotts 12.02 Stock Options To Employees | Facebook

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Century Textiles and Industries Limited has approved the allocation of 12,02,590 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The exercise price is at Rs 758.55, which is the average purchase price of the shares acquired through secondary acquisition by the Trust on recognized stock exchange.

The stocks were allocated under the Century Textiles and Industries Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023. The scheme is implemented through the CTIL Employee Welfare Trust.

All vested options to be exercised within a period of 6 years from the date of grant.

Century Textiles and Industries shares

The shares of Century Textiles and Industries on Thursday closed at Rs 815, down by 1.50 per cent.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Rewards Employees With Shares Worth Rs 57,215 As Stock Options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Century Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees

Century Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees

GE Aerospace Inks MoU With HAL For Joint Production Of Fighter Jet Engines For IAF

GE Aerospace Inks MoU With HAL For Joint Production Of Fighter Jet Engines For IAF

Infosys Launches Certification In AI and Generative AI Skills Through Infosys Springboard Virtual...

Infosys Launches Certification In AI and Generative AI Skills Through Infosys Springboard Virtual...

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 244.34 Points To End Day At 63,278.81, Nifty At 18,778.60

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 244.34 Points To End Day At 63,278.81, Nifty At 18,778.60

Google's Pixel Takes A Dig At iPhone In Latest Best Phones Forever Ad Series

Google's Pixel Takes A Dig At iPhone In Latest Best Phones Forever Ad Series