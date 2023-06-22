Century Textiles And Industries Allots 12.02 Stock Options To Employees

Century Textiles And Industries Allotts 12.02 Stock Options To Employees | Facebook

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Century Textiles and Industries Limited has approved the allocation of 12,02,590 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The exercise price is at Rs 758.55, which is the average purchase price of the shares acquired through secondary acquisition by the Trust on recognized stock exchange.

The stocks were allocated under the Century Textiles and Industries Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023. The scheme is implemented through the CTIL Employee Welfare Trust.

All vested options to be exercised within a period of 6 years from the date of grant.

Century Textiles and Industries shares

The shares of Century Textiles and Industries on Thursday closed at Rs 815, down by 1.50 per cent.

