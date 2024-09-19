 Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint

Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint

This unfortunate death of the 26-year-old professional, who was employed with the UK-based Ernst & Young, has triggered reactions from multiple corners of the larger labour force spectrum.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

The news of the death of Pune-based chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil due 'work stress' has garnered significant traction and concern.

Centre Takes Us The Matter

This unfortunate death of the 26-year-old professional, who was employed with the UK-based Ernst & Young, has triggered reactions from multiple corners of the larger labour force spectrum.

Now, in a new development in the matter, the Centre has taken cognisance of the matter. The Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, took to social media platform X to speak on the matter. While reacting to a post from former minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on the same matter, Karandlaje said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil.

FPJ Shorts
Excellent Wires & Packaging IPO Listing Disappoints Investors After Public Issue Debuts With 5% Premium
Excellent Wires & Packaging IPO Listing Disappoints Investors After Public Issue Debuts With 5% Premium
Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys Apartment Close To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In Juhu Amid Divorce Rumours
Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys Apartment Close To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In Juhu Amid Divorce Rumours
Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint
Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint
Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space; Receives Iconic Musical Birthday Gift By Bollywood Stars
Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space; Receives Iconic Musical Birthday Gift By Bollywood Stars
Read Also
Dow Jones S&P 500 & Nasdaq Give Subdue Reaction To Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Anticipated Gift:...
article-image
Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Open With All-Time High Numbers After US Fed Reserve Cuts Rates After 4 Years
article-image

A Thorough Investigation Underway

The minister further added, "A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice, & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya."

In his post, former minister Rajeev Chandrashekar, while tagging the ministers responsible, said, "This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels. I request Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young , full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil."

The Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, is to react in this matter.

Read Also
'She Died Because Of Women's Voting Rights': Toxic Remarks From Deceased 26-Year-Old EY CA's...
article-image

Death of a Young Professional

The incident reached public domain, when the mother of the deceased professional wrote a letter to the company, which was made available in the public domain. In the letter, the mother claimed, that Perayil died of work-related stress and suggested, that she was overworked. In addition, it was also mentioned, that none of her coworkers attended her funeral.

Ernst & Young or EY, is one of the 'Big Fours' in the world of professional services. The other big names in the sector are PwC, KPMG and Deloitte, all of them having their bases in the United Kingdom.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Excellent Wires & Packaging IPO Listing Disappoints Investors After Public Issue Debuts With 5%...

Excellent Wires & Packaging IPO Listing Disappoints Investors After Public Issue Debuts With 5%...

Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour...

Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour...

Vodafone Idea Crashes Over 15%, Indus Towers Falls 10% As Supreme Court Rejects AGR Plea

Vodafone Idea Crashes Over 15%, Indus Towers Falls 10% As Supreme Court Rejects AGR Plea

Sensex, Nifty Jump To Life High After Jerome Powell Slashes Rate, Expert Says Reserve Bank Won't...

Sensex, Nifty Jump To Life High After Jerome Powell Slashes Rate, Expert Says Reserve Bank Won't...

'Saving ₹600 Per Day...': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Small Habits Sparks Debate...

'Saving ₹600 Per Day...': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Small Habits Sparks Debate...