Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint

The news of the death of Pune-based chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil due 'work stress' has garnered significant traction and concern.

This unfortunate death of the 26-year-old professional, who was employed with the UK-based Ernst & Young, has triggered reactions from multiple corners of the larger labour force spectrum.

Now, in a new development in the matter, the Centre has taken cognisance of the matter. The Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, took to social media platform X to speak on the matter. While reacting to a post from former minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on the same matter, Karandlaje said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil.

A Thorough Investigation Underway

The minister further added, "A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice, & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya."

In his post, former minister Rajeev Chandrashekar, while tagging the ministers responsible, said, "This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels. I request Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young , full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil."

The Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, is to react in this matter.

Death of a Young Professional

The incident reached public domain, when the mother of the deceased professional wrote a letter to the company, which was made available in the public domain. In the letter, the mother claimed, that Perayil died of work-related stress and suggested, that she was overworked. In addition, it was also mentioned, that none of her coworkers attended her funeral.

Ernst & Young or EY, is one of the 'Big Fours' in the world of professional services. The other big names in the sector are PwC, KPMG and Deloitte, all of them having their bases in the United Kingdom.