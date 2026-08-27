Centre Sells Onions At ₹35 Per Kg, Delhi Consumers Get 44% Discount

The Centre began selling onions at ₹35 per kg in Delhi on Thursday. |

New Delhi: The Centre began selling onions at Rs 35 per kg in Delhi on Thursday, offering consumers a 44 percent discount to the prevailing market price of Rs 62 per kg.

Discounted sale begins

The intervention aims to ease household expenses and curb the seasonal rise in onion prices. Supplies are being released from the government’s buffer stock through Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. Mother Dairy will also offer discounted onions at its Safal outlets.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off small trucks carrying the produce. She attributed the price rise to black marketing, hoarding and profiteering, while assuring consumers that supplies were sufficient for the festive period.

Khare said the government was not considering an export ban because there was no shortage. India exported 3.82 lakh tonnes of onions during April-June 2026.

Kanda Express boosts supply

The Centre is also moving bulk consignments to Delhi through railway rakes called the Kanda Express. The first train, carrying 800 tonnes from Nashik, was expected to reach the capital on Thursday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said domestic availability would remain comfortable over the coming months. Onion production is estimated at 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, below 307.67 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Buffer release targets prices

The government has procured about 1.21 lakh tonnes for its onion buffer and started a targeted release to improve availability and moderate prices.

The Central Warehousing Corporation has been appointed as the storage agency for the onion buffer for the first time during 2026-27.

Officials said demand normally increases during Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and the wedding season. Supply-chain pressures can also push rates higher during this period.

The department is monitoring prices, market arrivals and stocks across states to protect consumers and farmers. It said robust output, buffer availability and market intervention should contain seasonal pressure. Further measures will be taken if required to prevent unjustified price increases and maintain adequate supplies nationwide.