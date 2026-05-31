Centre Revises Fuel Export Duties from June 1, Domestic Petrol & Diesel Tax Rates Remain Unchanged

The Central government has revised export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1. |

New Delhi: The Central government has revised export duties on petroleum products for the fortnight beginning June 1. The move comes after a review of global crude oil and fuel prices.

According to an official notification, petrol exports will now attract a duty of Rs 1.5 per litre, diesel exports Rs 13.5 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports Rs 9.5 per litre.

No Change in Domestic Fuel Taxes

The government has not changed excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold within the country.

This means taxes on domestic fuel sales remain the same, providing relief to consumers and helping maintain stability in retail fuel prices.

Review Based on Global Prices

The revised export duties have been fixed after assessing the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF since the last review.

The previous revision had come into effect on May 16, when the government imposed a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre on petrol exports and reduced the duty on diesel exports to Rs 16.5 per litre.

Read Also Government Exempts Diesel & Aviation Turbine Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis

Duties Reduced Gradually

Export duties on diesel and ATF have been reduced significantly over the past two months.

Diesel export duty was initially fixed at Rs 21.5 per litre on March 26 and later raised sharply to Rs 55.5 per litre on April 11 amid concerns over fuel availability. It was then reduced to Rs 23 per litre on April 30 and further lowered in subsequent reviews.

Similarly, ATF export duty was first set at Rs 29.5 per litre, increased to Rs 42 per litre, and later reduced in phases before reaching the latest rate of Rs 9.5 per litre.

Why the Export Duties Were Introduced?

The government introduced export levies on March 27, 2026, following the West Asia crisis, which triggered volatility in global oil markets.

The objective was to discourage excessive exports and ensure adequate availability of petroleum products within India. The policy has been reviewed every fortnight in line with international market conditions.