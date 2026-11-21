Yes Bank |

The Union government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging its Oct 15 judgment that overturned the ₹8,415 crore write-off of Yes Bank's additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, intensifying the legal dispute surrounding the lender's 2020 reconstruction.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the Supreme Court's case-status records showed that the petition titled Union of India vs Axis Trustee Services Limited was filed on Nov 17 and remains pending.

The government's move follows separate review petitions filed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank against the same verdict.

The Supreme Court had dismissed appeals by the lender, the central bank and the Union government, upholding the Bombay High Court's January 2023 ruling invalidating the bond write-off.

The court held that the administrator overseeing Yes Bank's reconstruction lacked the authority to write down the bonds after the final reconstruction scheme took effect.

The government-approved scheme had excluded a provision explicitly permitting such a write-down.

The dispute concerns two AT-1 bond issuances whose entire outstanding value the lender wrote off in March 2020 as part of its reconstruction following a deterioration in its financial position.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Axis Trustee Services, representing affected bondholders, sought reinstatement of the financial instruments and their associated rights.

The trustee also initiated contempt proceedings against Yes Bank and certain officials, alleging non-compliance with the court's directions.

In its review petition, the RBI argued that reversing the write-down could weaken the effectiveness of AT-1 bonds as instruments designed to absorb financial losses.

The central bank also raised concerns about the potential implications for the broader banking sector's resolution framework.

Meanwhile, the judgment could affect Yes Bank's capital adequacy.

The lender had previously estimated that restoring the bonds could lower its Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) capital ratio by approximately 250 basis points, based on its financial position in June 2026.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!