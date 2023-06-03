Centre imposes stock limits on tur and urad dal to prevent hoarding and speculation | File photo

On Friday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution announced that the central government has made the decision to impose stock limits on pulses such as tur and urad until October 31.

As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the stock limits on pulses apply to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers, and importers with immediate effect. These limits will remain in place until October 31 of this year. The order, Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2023," encompasses stock limits for all states and Union Territories.

According to the statement released on Friday night, stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 200 MT for wholesalers; 5 MT for retailers; 5 MT at each retail outlet and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers; last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers. In respect of importers, the importers are not to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of customs clearance, according to the order.

According to the statement, the respective legal entities are to declare the stock position on the portal of the department of consumer affairs and in case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits then, they shall bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issue of the notification.

The imposition of stock limits on tur and urad is part of the government's ongoing efforts to address the prices of essential commodities, according to the ministry's statement. The Department of Consumer Affairs has been closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through a stock disclosure portal, which is reviewed on a weekly basis with the state governments.

The ministry's statement mentioned that there have been extensive interactions with various stakeholders such as importers, millers, and retailers had been held to ensure the disclosure of stocks. Senior officers have also visited states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to assess the on-ground situation regarding the stocks of tur and urad.