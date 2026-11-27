Union Ministry of Finance | X @FinMinIndia

New Delhi: The Central government has collected around ₹32,626 crore in dividends from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) so far in FY27, achieving nearly 44% of its full-year Budget target, according to data compiled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Union Budget 2026-27 has estimated dividend receipts from CPSEs at ₹75,000 crore, with public sector companies continuing to contribute significantly to the government's non-tax revenue.

Coal India Leads Dividend Payouts

State-owned Coal India has emerged as the largest dividend contributor among CPSEs, paying ₹7,912 crore to the government so far this financial year. The coal mining major retained its leadership position after contributing more than ₹10,000 crore annually in each of the previous two financial years.

Dividend receipts during FY27 largely reflect the financial performance and profitability of public sector enterprises in FY26. Government-owned companies generally distribute final dividends following their annual general meetings around September, while several enterprises also announce interim dividends.

Government Dividend Policy

Under the Finance Ministry's dividend policy, CPSEs offering relatively higher dividends of 100% or ₹10 per share are expected to distribute interim dividends quarterly after announcing financial results.

Other public sector enterprises can distribute interim dividends on a half-yearly basis. Companies unable to meet prescribed minimum dividend requirements are advised to consider annual interim payouts during October or November, based on projected net profits and second-quarter financial performance. The framework aims to maintain consistency in dividend distributions and improve predictability in government revenue collections.

RBI Boosts Government Revenue

The Centre has surpassed its Budget estimates for CPSE dividend receipts in each of the past five financial years. Apart from public sector enterprises, the government has projected ₹3.16 lakh crore in dividend receipts from state-owned financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during FY27.

The central bank has already transferred ₹2.87 lakh crore to the government in May, providing substantial support to non-tax revenue collections and the Centre's fiscal management.

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