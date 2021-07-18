Centre formalises registration process of vintage motor vehicles

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said his ministry has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles in India for promoting and preserving the heritage of such vehicles.

The Centre in November last year had said it intends to formalise the registration process of the vintage motor vehicles, and had sought public comments for proposed rules regarding this.

"With an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the MoRTH has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles in India," Gadkari said in a series of tweets.

With no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, he said the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old number for already-registered vehicles and a 'VA' series (unique registration mark) for fresh registrations.

The draft rules define vintage motor vehicles as all those vehicles that are two-wheelers and four-wheelers (non-commercial and personal use) and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle).