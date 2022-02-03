Centre for Teacher Accreditation set to add $2 bn to the education economy

Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), a platform to assess and certify teachers' competencies, connect teachers to opportunities and support their upskilling, today announced that they are now India’s largest teacher community with 6,00,000 active teachers using the platform. Edutech is at the forefront of the current boom in the technology sector, and there is an immediate need for high-quality teachers to lead, guide, facilitate and mentor this growth.

Addressing theneed for high-quality teachers, CENTA, founded in 2014, offers certifications that assess teachers' competencies and is helping to bridge the gap between motivated teachers and better opportunities – preference in private school recruitment, creation of resource person pools in governments, supplemental earnings and so on. The growing roster of committed teachers has increased to 6,00,000 spread across India and 40,000 across the Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, UAE, and the UK.

CENTA has the potential to add $2 billion to the economy by solving one of the biggest problems in the sector – consistent, high-quality teacher supply. It plans to continue its rapid growth rate and has projections to be at least a 2 million teacher community in 2022.

“Through 2021, CENTA has been actively integrating itself into the daily professional life of a teacher through the synergy and the intervention of technology. Quality education, including edtech, is critical for placing India on the world map of developed economies, and CENTA is an important partner in bringing that about through its community of certified teachers”, Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO of Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Pvt. Ltd. said.

"As proposed in the Union Budget, the PM eVIDYA scheme of 'one class, one TV programme' is an interesting initiative to deliver educational programming through various mediums. High quality content and teacher support for doubt-clearing are important elements of implementing something like this. We are working on such elements with a State Government and exploring mechanisms like missed calls, answering questions through SMS, etc., to make such programmes interactive and impactful,” Ramya added.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:09 PM IST