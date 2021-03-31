Centre extends deadline to link Aadhaar-PAN card till June 30

Central Government has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.
March 31 was the last the day to link Aadhaar number with the PAN card. Earlier in the day, several people rushed to the UIDAI website and Income Tax website for the same.
While the UIDAI site is down, the Income Tax web page to link Pan card with Aadhaar card was not working.
