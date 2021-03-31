Income Tax web page down, cannot link Pan with Aadhaar card online: Find an offline way to link it

If you are looking at an alternate way to link Pan and Aadhaar card because the Income Tax web page to link Aadhaar is down, then there are offline way.

Today (March 31) is the last day to link both cards for taxpayers and non-taxpayers. As per the tax law, if Aadhaar is not linked with Pan, then the taxpayers will not be able to conduct any financial transactions. This may also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Without a Pan card, a bank transaction above Rs 50,000 is not allowed. So, it becomes important that Pan card and Aadhaar card be linked.



One can link both documents by sending an SMS and also by visiting the service centre for PAN. Find what how to link both cards offline:

- To link it through an SMS, one needs to send an SMS at 567678 or 56161. The format of the SMS is 'UIDAIPAN (12 digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).

- In the case of offline mode, the taxpayer will have to submit a copy of the Pan card and the Aadhaar card at the service centre as well.