Central Railway transports 58 mn tonne freight from April 1, 2020 to March 13, 2021

By FPJ Bureau

Central Railway has transported 57.94 million tonnes of freight successfully in meeting the needs of various sectors during the period from 1.4.2020 to 13.32021. In the last 3 months viz. December 2020, January and February 2021, Central Railway has consistently achieved more than 2% in originating loading. Central Railway achieved 5.87 million tonne originating loading in December 2020 as compared to 5.72 million tonnes in December 2019 (increase of 2.72%); 6.16 million tonnes in January 2021 as compared to 5.96 million tonnes in January 2020 (increase of 3.4%) and 5.93 million tonnes in February 2021 as compared to 5.80 million tonnes in February 2020 (increase of 2.2%).

Central Railway carried 28.72 million tonne coal to various power plants to ensure un-interrupted supply of electricity; 1.54 million tonne food grains and sugar; 3.07 million tonne fertilizers and 0.58 million tonne onions for the benefit of farmers; 4.82 million tonne petroleum products; 1.74 million tonne iron and steel; 5.52 million tonne cement; 8.96 million tonne container wagons and 2.99 million tonne de-oiled cake and miscellaneous goods.

