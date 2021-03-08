Central Railway installs new indicative board and signage facilities at CSMT

For the convenience of passengers, platform number signage and indicative boards have recently been made available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of Central Railway.

There are large fonts displaying the platform numbers of suburban and long distance trains, which passengers can easily locate the platform from a considerable distance. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is one of the busiest stations from where lakhs of passengers come and go by trains every day.

The suburban zone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has platform numbers 1 to 7 and three indicative boards and platform numbers 8 to 18 platforms and 2 indicative boards have been provided. One can easily access the facilities available at the station.

Apart from this, facilities like electric charging station, escalator, baggage sanitizer machine etc. have been made available at the station.