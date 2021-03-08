Central Railway celebrates International Women’s Day

Central Railway celebrated International Women’s Day with various activities on March 8, 2021.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway presented sewing machines to female dependent wards of employees, bicycles to Railway School, Bhusaval for imparting cycling training to female students and certificates to Women Railway Employees who had completed computer courses and Light Motor Vehicle driving courses at a function organised under the aegis of Staff Benefit Fund & Rail Parivar Dekh-Rekh Muhim at CSMT auditorium, Mumbai. The General Manager also gave away awards to deserving women employees. The women employees shared their experiences with the audience.

Relly Mittal, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO), B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Senior Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division and other office bearers of CRWWO were also present at the function. Dr. A K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway and Chairman, Central Railway Staff Benefit Fund (CSBF), presented the welcome address and Vinita Varma, Chief Personnel Officer (Industrial Relations) and Co-Chairperson CSBF presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier, Relly Mittal, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, along with Rupali Goel, President, WWO, Mumbai Division and other office bearers of the CRWWO visited Matunga station and felicitated the All Women Team of the station.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division along with Senior Officers supervised various activities conducted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

All women crew headed by Surekha Yadav, First Women Loco Pilot of Indian Railways and Asia’s first women train driver, and Manjula Inamdar, piloted the 02534 Mumbai-Lucknow Special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Mumtaz Kazi, First Motorwoman along with Shweta Ghone, Suburban Guard piloted the CSMT-Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 08.49 hrs and on harbour line Manisha Mhaske, motorwoman piloted Panvel local leaving CSMT at 09.06 hrs.

In addition to this, a Goods train from Panvel to Kalyan was driven by Trishna Joshi, Loco Pilot, Selvi Nadar, Assistant Loco Pilot and Savita Mehta, Goods Guard.