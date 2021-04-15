Central Railway celebrates 130th Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

Central Railway celebrated 130th Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 15, 2021. Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway garlanded the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and lit the lamp. On this occasion Dr. A.K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway was present on the occasion. Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway and Divisional Railway Managers were virtually connected during the occasion.