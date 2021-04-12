Central Railway GM appeals everyone to avoid sharing old and fake videos and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior

Some old videos showing crowd at various stations are making rounds in social media. Some news reports also falsely mention that there is a mass movement of people. We appeal to everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway through a virtual press conference held on April 9, appealed to everyone that any speculation about the same may please be avoided in such challenging circumstances of Covid 19.

He also said Railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers and adequate tickets are available as only passengers having confirmed tickets are being permitted to board the trains.

Mittal added passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, also appealed to passengers to wear mask properly, wash your hands regularly with soap/water and sanitizer and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of COVID19.

Sale of Platform Tickets:

With a view to prevent the spread of COVID19, Railway Administration has decided to stop issuing platform tickets with immediate effect at following stations of Mumbai Division.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan , Thane , Dadar and Panvel stations