Central Bank of India hikes MCLR by 25 bps across tenures

Central Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 25 basis points across tenures, effective today, the lender said on its website.

Following the revision, rates on the bank's loans will be in the range of 7.50-8.15%.

The state-owned bank increased the MCLR by 25 bps across tenures in December.

Banks must update their lending rates each month in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations based on the marginal cost of funds.

