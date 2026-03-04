Central Bank Of India Gets CCI Approval To Raise Stake In Generali Insurance Ventures To 26%

Central Bank of India has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire additional equity in Generali Central Insurance Company Limited and Generali Central Life Insurance Company Limited. |

Mumbai: Central Bank of India has secured regulatory clearance from the Competition Commission of India for its planned increase in stake in two insurance joint ventures.

The Competition Commission of India approved the proposed acquisition through a letter dated March 3, 2026. The approval relates to the Central Bank of India’s plan to acquire additional equity in Generali Central Insurance Company Limited and Generali Central Life Insurance Company Limited.

The bank intends to acquire an additional 1.09 percent equity in Generali Central Insurance Company Limited. It also plans to acquire an additional 0.82 percent equity in Generali Central Life Insurance Company Limited as part of the proposed transaction.

Following completion of the proposed acquisition, Central Bank of India’s shareholding in Generali Central Insurance Company Limited will increase from 24.91 percent to 26 percent. Similarly, its stake in Generali Central Life Insurance Company Limited will rise from 25.18 percent to 26 percent.

The bank disclosed the development as part of its regulatory filing under the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. The disclosure also referenced the bank’s earlier intimation dated November 6, 2025, regarding the proposed acquisition. The approval from the Competition Commission of India enables Central Bank of India to proceed with the planned increase in its stake in the two Generali insurance joint ventures.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by the Central Bank of India dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.