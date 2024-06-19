Celebrity Style: Sharara Sets Loved By Bollywood Divas |

Sharara sets for women have always been a long standing epitome of our eternal grace and rich culture. Sharara sets originally came in fashion with the rise of the Mughal era, where the Mughal princesses and the other women of court mostly wore flowy and resplendent sharara suits and sets. If we go back in time, sharara style suits and kurta sets were also worn and widely loved by the Nawabs of Lucknow, and with the passage of time, they also became a wardrobe staple for both casual and festive wear for women. A contemporary sharara set for women features a short kurti, preferably in a peplum silhouette, flared sharara pants, and a complementing dupatta or a long scarf. These traditional yet modern ensembles are widely celebrated for their flared hemlines, delicate embellishments, versatility, and beautiful silhouette. Libas’ sharara sets are a wonderfully popular choice for a variety of occasions from casual outings to even grand festive celebrations.

Sharara sets are deeply embedded in our traditional roots and rich cultural tapestry. Sharara style sets and sharara pants are really popular in South Asian countries like Nepal, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. For many years, sharara suits are a symbol of royalty, grace, and opulence. Their luxurious appeal is enhanced with the wide-legged pants that are identified with their uniquely voluminous flare that oftenly descends from the knee, and goes until the ankle. Libas’ sharara sets are endowed with this gorgeous statement appeal that will make you effortlessly stand out from the crowd during all kinds of festive occasions.

There are certain key USPs of sharara suits that make them look really luxurious and resplendent in comparison to other usual suit sets. Let’s have a glance at some of them below which make sharara style kurtis and sharara pants so special:

One of the many points that make sharara suits a must have for all women is their adaptable and versatile nature. And because of that they can be easily dressed up or dressed down as per the occasion you are attending. For instance, for a wedding function, complement Libas’ sharara sets with statement heirloom jewellery, a Potli bag, and to accentuate the overall look of the sharara pants, pair them with embroidered Juttis to complete the look.

Fabric Choices

Sharara sets are nowadays crafted in a myriad of fabrics like cotton, rayon, silk, georgette, chiffon, velvet, etc. Wherein each fabric lends an altogether different look, feel, and vibe to the entire outfit. However, flowy and lightweight fabrics are mostly the most sought after choices for sharara pants and suits.

Choosing the right set of embellishments adorned on your sharara suits can make a lot of difference. Mostly they are adorned with intricate Zari, sequins, mirror accents, Zardori, pearls, etc.

Sharara suits for women are an ideal amalgamation of traditional aesthetics and modernism. Shop timeless sharara suits from Libas in a vast range of fabrics, hues, necklines, sleeve patterns, and silhouettes.