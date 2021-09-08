Celebal Technologies appoints Srinivas Satyanarayana as BFSI Practice lead

Celebal Technologies announced the appointment of Srinivas (Satya) Satyanarayana as the BFSI Practice Lead. In his new role, he will help Celebal Technologies drive digital transformation journeys for the BFSI segment.

“I am excited to join Celebal Technologies and embark on a journey to augment their business growth in the BFSI sector. Celebal Technologies is well-positioned to assist banking customers in navigating the unprecedented shifts and changing trends in recent times. I look forward to contribute to their continued growth and success”, he said.

Most recently, Satyanarayana was running his own consulting firm Statify Digital Consulting, serving leading BFSI clients across the globe in the areas of digital and data strategy.

Satyanarayana has completed his Bachelor in Engineering from University of Mysore and Master’s degree in Computer Science from Florida Atlantic University.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:07 PM IST