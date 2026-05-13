Ceigall India Wins 50 MW Battery Storage Project In Punjab Under PSPCL Bid

Ceigall India Limited has secured a major battery energy storage project in Punjab after being selected by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited under a tariff-based global competitive bidding process. |

Gurugram: Ceigall India is stepping deeper into India’s clean energy infrastructure space with a fresh win in Punjab’s battery storage segment. The company disclosed that it has been selected for a 50 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems project by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Expanding Into Storage

The latest order marks a significant addition to Ceigall India’s growing infrastructure portfolio. Traditionally known for its road and highway construction projects, the company is now entering the fast-growing battery storage market, which has become critical for balancing renewable energy supply and grid demand.

According to the company’s filing, the selection came through a tariff-based global competitive bidding process conducted through an e-reverse auction. The project falls under PSPCL’s request for selection tied to large-scale energy storage deployment in Punjab.

Long-Term Revenue Visibility

The agreement provides Ceigall India with a long operational runway. The company will not only build the battery storage facility but also operate, maintain and supply power for a period of 12 years under the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement. The filing stated that the project has an estimated value of around Rs. 125 crore, while the tariff has been fixed at Rs. 2.99 per KWh. The execution timeline for the project has been set at 18 months, after which the operational phase will begin.

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Clean Energy Push Gains Pace

The development comes at a time when states across India are increasing investments in battery storage systems to strengthen renewable energy integration. Storage facilities help manage fluctuations in solar and wind energy generation while improving grid reliability during peak demand periods.

Ceigall India said the project is entirely domestic in nature and clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Strategic Diversification Ahead

The Punjab project signals a broader diversification strategy for Ceigall India as infrastructure companies increasingly look beyond traditional construction contracts. With governments accelerating clean energy investments, battery storage projects are emerging as a new growth avenue for engineering and infrastructure players. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing dated May 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and disclosures submitted by Ceigall India Limited. No independent verification or additional external reporting has been used in preparing this article.