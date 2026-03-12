Ceigall India Emerges L1 Bidder For Four Highway Projects Worth ₹2,149.62 Crore In Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India Limited announced on March 12, 2026, that it, along with Sushee Infra & Mining Limited, has emerged as the lowest bidder for four road construction projects awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. |

Ceigall India Limited (CIL), in a joint venture with Sushee Infra & Mining Limited (SIML), has emerged as the L1 bidder for four highway construction projects. The projects were opened for financial bids on March 11, 2026, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The joint venture structure allocates a 74 percent share to Ceigall India and 26 percent to Sushee Infra & Mining. The total bid value of the four projects stands at Rs 2,149.62 crore.

The projects involve the construction of multiple stretches of the NH-913 Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh. One of the tenders covers the construction of a road from km 0.000 to km 55.725 of the Huri–Taliha section. Three additional contracts involve building other segments of the Frontier Highway corridor under the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode. These sections carry individual bid costs of Rs 611.10 crore, Rs 525.00 crore, and Rs 492.52 crore, respectively.

Each project will follow defined construction and maintenance schedules. Two of the projects have a construction timeline of 36 months followed by a five-year maintenance period. Another project includes a 48-month construction period along with five years of post-completion maintenance. All contracts are domestic infrastructure projects awarded by the central government.

The projects form part of India’s broader effort to improve connectivity in the northeastern region through the Frontier Highway network. By executing these contracts, Ceigall India will contribute to expanding road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. The company also clarified that the contracts do not involve any related-party transactions and that promoters or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

With the L1 status across four major tenders, Ceigall India and its joint-venture partner have strengthened their position in highway construction while expanding their participation in large-scale infrastructure projects across India.

