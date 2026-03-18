Ceigall India Arm Emerges L1 Bidder For ₹207 Crore Punjab Urban Street Projects

Ceigall India Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary has emerged as the lowest bidder for two Punjab Infrastructure Development Board projects. |

Mumbai: Ceigall India is strengthening its order pipeline after its subsidiary secured top position in competitive bidding for urban infrastructure projects in Punjab, signalling steady traction in government-backed development work.

Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India Limited, has emerged as the L1 bidder for two tenders floated by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board. The projects involve construction and development of world-class urban streets in Ludhiana under Package 1 and Package 3, indicating a significant addition to the company’s order book.

Both contracts will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model, a structure commonly used in infrastructure development. The projects are domestic in nature and involve comprehensive construction and development work. As outlined in the filing, the scope covers urban street infrastructure aimed at enhancing city-level connectivity and public infrastructure standards.

Each project includes an 8-month construction period followed by a 6-year maintenance phase. This structure ensures delivery and long-term upkeep, aligning with evolving infrastructure standards that emphasize lifecycle performance and sustainability.

The combined bid cost for the two projects stands at Rs 207.00 crore, with Rs 108.00 crore for one package and Rs 99.00 crore for the other. The contracts have no related party involvement, reinforcing transparency. The win is expected to strengthen Ceigall India’s project pipeline and provide medium-term revenue visibility.

Ceigall India’s latest bidding success highlights its growing presence in urban infrastructure development and its ability to secure projects under structured public-private partnership frameworks.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.