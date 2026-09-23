Ceat Invests ₹4.6 Crore In Tyresnmore Online Through Rights Issue

Ceat Invests ₹4.6 Crore In Tyresnmore | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Ceat Ltd on Wednesday announced an investment of up to ₹4.6 crore (₹460 lakh) in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tyresnmore Online Private Limited. The investment, approved on 23 September 2026, will be made through a subscription in a rights issue of equity shares.

Investment Details

Ceat will subscribe to 37,686 equity shares of Tyresnmore, each with a face value of ₹1, for a total consideration of up to ₹4.6 crore. This transaction is expected to be completed by 7 October 2026.

Subsidiary Profile

Tyresnmore Online Private Limited is an auto ancillary company incorporated on 2 June 2014, with its registered office in New Delhi. It specialises in selling automotive tyres, accessories, and providing related services such as installation, fitting, wheel balancing, and alignment.

Financial Performance

Tyresnmore reported a turnover of ₹2,558.64 lakh for FY 2023-24. Its turnover increased to ₹3,225.73 lakh in FY 2024-25 and further to ₹4,329.13 lakh in FY 2025-26.

Shareholding Structure

Following this investment, Ceat's shareholding in Tyresnmore will remain at 100%. The transaction is classified as a related party transaction but was conducted at arm's length.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.