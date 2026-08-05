CCPA Penalises Zepto, IndiGo, Physics Wallah And 6 Other Platforms Over Dark Patterns

The CCPA has fined nine digital platforms for using deceptive online practices known as dark patterns | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 5, 2026: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised nine digital platforms, including Zepto, IndiGo, FirstCry, Physics Wallah and SpiceJet, for using “dark patterns”, deceptive interface designs that can manipulate consumers into making choices they may not otherwise make.

The action highlights a growing concern around how online platforms design their checkout, subscription and payment processes. For consumers, seemingly small features such as pre-selected donations, hidden charges or carefully worded opt-out messages can influence decisions and increase the final amount they pay.

What Are Dark Patterns

The Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, identifies and regulates 13 types of deceptive interface designs. These include false urgency, basket sneaking, subscription traps, drip pricing, confirm shaming and trick questions.

In June 2025, the CCPA issued an advisory asking e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits to detect dark patterns. Since then, the regulator has collected about Rs 20 lakh in penalties from platforms found violating the guidelines, the government told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The enforcement is significant because it puts the responsibility on digital businesses to ensure that convenience does not come at the cost of transparency. A consumer should be able to understand what they are paying for without having to hunt for hidden additions or carefully navigate manipulative prompts.

Zepto Penalised

Zepto Marketplace, a quick-commerce platform, was fined Rs 7 lakh after the CCPA found that it initially displayed lower prices but later added handling charges and membership fees.

The regulator said the handling charges amounted to “drip pricing”, while automatically adding the membership constituted “basket sneaking”. The government informed the House that Zepto has since discontinued the dark pattern, Hindustan Times reports.

Such practices are particularly problematic in fast-moving digital transactions, where users may complete purchases quickly and notice additional costs only at a later stage of the checkout process.

Physics Wallah Donation Issue

The CCPA took suo motu cognisance of practices on digital education platform Physics Wallah and imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty after finding that a Rs 10 donation to its “PW Foundation” was automatically pre-selected.

The regulator also found that emotionally persuasive messaging was displayed to nudge consumers into retaining the pre-selected donation amount. It further objected to free courses requiring mandatory disclosure of personal information before users could access them.

“The company deposited the penalty and discontinued the dark pattern,” the government told the Rajya Sabha.

While Rs 10 may appear to be a small amount, the larger issue is consumer consent. Optional payments should remain genuinely optional rather than being selected by default and reinforced through persuasive messaging.

IndiGo Changes Prompt

The CCPA also acted on complaints regarding IndiGo’s use of “confirm shaming” on its mobile application.

The airline previously displayed the opt-out message, “No I will take risk”. Following the regulator’s intervention, it replaced the wording with the more neutral, “No, I will not add to the trip”.

The change illustrates how even a few words can shape online choices. An opt-out option framed to make consumers feel uncomfortable about declining a service can undermine the idea of a free and informed decision.

Other Platforms Penalised

Movie ticket booking platform BookMyShow was asked to remove a pre-ticked Re 1 contribution to its charitable initiative BookASmile after the CCPA pulled it up for basket sneaking.

A charitable purpose does not remove the need for clear consent. Consumers should actively choose whether they want to make a contribution rather than having an amount automatically added to their transaction.

The regulator also imposed penalties on FirstCry, PharmaEasy, McAfee, SpiceJet and coaching platform Anuj Jindal.

FirstCry was fined Rs 2 lakh, PharmaEasy Rs 1 lakh, McAfee Rs 1 lakh, SpiceJet Rs 1 lakh and Anuj Jindal Rs 3 lakh. The platforms were directed to discontinue dark patterns that included hidden charges, forced subscriptions, misleading countdown timers and manipulative subscription renewal prompts.

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The action against nine platforms sends a wider message to India’s digital economy: transparency cannot be treated as an optional feature. As consumers increasingly depend on apps and websites for shopping, travel, education and other services, clear pricing and genuine consent are essential to maintaining trust in online transactions.

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