 CCI Approves Proposed Stake Acquisition In WeWork India By Real Trustee Advisory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCCI Approves Proposed Stake Acquisition In WeWork India By Real Trustee Advisory

CCI Approves Proposed Stake Acquisition In WeWork India By Real Trustee Advisory

"CCI has approved the acquisition of certain share capital of WeWork India Management (WeWork India) by Real Trustee Advisory Company (Real Trustee) (in its capacity as trustee for Volrado Venture Partners Fund II (Volrado II).

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Photo: WeWork website

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved the proposed stake acquisition of WeWork India Management by Real Trustee Advisory Company.

"CCI has approved the acquisition of certain share capital of WeWork India Management (WeWork India) by Real Trustee Advisory Company (Real Trustee) (in its capacity as trustee for Volrado Venture Partners Fund II (Volrado II).

Read Also
WeWork's Chapter 11 Filing: 65 Lease Rejections Send Ripples Across US And Canadian Markets
article-image
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal. | Pixabay

"...Volrado Venture Partners Fund III - Beta (Volrado III) and other independent co-acquirers, and 100 per cent share capital of 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (OAW) by Embassy Buildcon LLP," CCI said in a release.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

Embassy Buildcon is engaged in the business of real estate development of residential and commercial assets and other related activities.

WeWorkIndia operates in flexible workspaces and digital real estate workplace solutions for companies.

WeWorkIndia operates in flexible workspaces and digital real estate workplace solutions for companies. | Pixabay

Read Also
WeWork India Takes On Lease 2.72 lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Bengaluru, Hyderabad For 2 Co-working...
article-image

WeWorkIndia operates in flexible workspaces and digital real estate workplace solutions for companies.

OAW holds shares of WeWork India on behalf of WeWork International.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Forgot Your UPI Pin? Know How To Reset And Enjoy Hassle-free Payments

Forgot Your UPI Pin? Know How To Reset And Enjoy Hassle-free Payments

I’m Proud Of Our Boeing People: Outgoing CEO David Calhoun Defends Dubious Safety Records

I’m Proud Of Our Boeing People: Outgoing CEO David Calhoun Defends Dubious Safety Records

CCI Approves Proposed Stake Acquisition In WeWork India By Real Trustee Advisory

CCI Approves Proposed Stake Acquisition In WeWork India By Real Trustee Advisory

Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat Message; Lands Safely

Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat Message; Lands Safely

GrowthX: Pioneering Peer Learning And Structured Growth Strategies

GrowthX: Pioneering Peer Learning And Structured Growth Strategies