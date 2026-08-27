CBM India Builds Entrepreneurship Skills, 46 Bengaluru Participants Gain Livelihood Support

CBM India trained 46 Bengaluru participants in entrepreneurship, leadership and finance. |

Bengalauru: CBM India Trust has completed a three-day entrepreneurship and livelihood programme in Bengaluru, equipping 46 community members with skills to start, manage or expand businesses.

Held from August 25 to 27 under Project Sparsh, the training focused on leadership, enterprise planning, financial management, government schemes and social protection. The initiative supports LGBTQIA+ people facing barriers to livelihoods, healthcare and essential services.

Practical business skills

Participants examined livelihood options, assessed strengths and prepared growth plans. Leadership sessions covered team management, goal-setting, self-improvement and approaches for taking ventures to the next stage.

Entrepreneurship modules addressed customer and competitor analysis, networking, collaboration, marketing, sales and enterprise development. Case studies and exercises helped participants convert classroom learning into business strategies.

Financial sessions covered budgeting, financial statements, terminology, stock and expense management, digital finance and action planning.

The programme explained government support systems and laws, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Mental Healthcare Act and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

Diverse enterprise interests

Participants represented businesses such as clothing, flowers, beauty services, groceries, fruit and vegetables, tailoring, catering, hospitality, jewellery, toys, spices and pickles.

Fruit shop owner Purushi said the programme improved her understanding of money, inventory, expenses and customer management, giving her confidence to strengthen her enterprise and raise earnings.

Selected participants will receive seed funding to launch or expand their ventures. The combination of capital and capacity-building aims to support economic independence, resilience and dignity.

CBM India Trust Executive Director Sony Thomas said sustainable livelihoods required more than financing and skills. Confidence, knowledge, networks and support systems were equally important for progress.

Training facilitator Meghana Ramamurthy said participants demonstrated curiosity, determination and a willingness to evaluate their strengths strategically.

Project Sparsh was developed after consultations with community representatives and stakeholders on healthcare, employment, social protection and essential services.

CBM India said the initiative would continue working with community members, government bodies and partners to widen access to opportunities without discrimination.CBM India Trust has completed a three-day entrepreneurship and livelihood programme in Bengaluru, equipping 46 community members with skills to start, manage or expand businesses.

Held from August 25 to 27 under Project Sparsh, the training focused on leadership, enterprise planning, financial management, government schemes and social protection. The initiative supports LGBTQIA+ people facing barriers to livelihoods, healthcare and essential services.

Practical business skills

Participants examined livelihood options, assessed strengths and prepared growth plans. Leadership sessions covered team management, goal-setting, self-improvement and approaches for taking ventures to the next stage.

Entrepreneurship modules addressed customer and competitor analysis, networking, collaboration, marketing, sales and enterprise development. Case studies and exercises helped participants convert classroom learning into business strategies.

Financial sessions covered budgeting, financial statements, terminology, stock and expense management, digital finance and action planning.

The programme explained government support systems and laws, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Mental Healthcare Act and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

Diverse enterprise interests

Participants represented businesses such as clothing, flowers, beauty services, groceries, fruit and vegetables, tailoring, catering, hospitality, jewellery, toys, spices and pickles.

Fruit shop owner Purushi said the programme improved her understanding of money, inventory, expenses and customer management, giving her confidence to strengthen her enterprise and raise earnings.

Selected participants will receive seed funding to launch or expand their ventures. The combination of capital and capacity-building aims to support economic independence, resilience and dignity.

CBM India Trust Executive Director Sony Thomas said sustainable livelihoods required more than financing and skills. Confidence, knowledge, networks and support systems were equally important for progress.

Training facilitator Meghana Ramamurthy said participants demonstrated curiosity, determination and a willingness to evaluate their strengths strategically.

Project Sparsh was developed after consultations with community representatives and stakeholders on healthcare, employment, social protection and essential services.

CBM India said the initiative would continue working with community members, government bodies and partners to widen access to opportunities without discrimination.