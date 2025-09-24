CBI Closes Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-IDBI Deputy MD Batra, Still Probed In ₹950 Crore Kingfisher Loan Fraud

File Image |

New Delhi: The CBI has closed a case of disproportionate assets against former IDBI deputy managing director B K Batra, who is also under investigation in a Rs 950 crore loan fraud case against now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI had booked Batra in 2018, a year after his arrest in connection with the loan extended to the airlines, for allegedly amassing Rs 1.69 crore of assets disproportionate to his known source of income from January 1, 2008 to July 30, 2016, during his tenure at the bank as chief general manager, executive director and deputy managing director.

The central agency's probe into Batra's assets was initiated after credit entries of Rs 60 lakh were found in his bank account prior to his retirement from the bank.The transfers were allegedly made by a resident of Gurugram who did not have sufficient funds in his bank account, raising suspicion that these were "accommodation entries" into Batra's account, routed through shell companies.

During the investigation, the CBI found that Batra had sold his flat to the Gurugram resident and received an advance of Rs 60 lakh for its sale.The amount of Rs 60 lakh was a significant chunk of the disproportionate assets calculation. When taken away, the alleged questionable assets would be less than over 10 per cent of the total legal income, below the threshold fixed by the Supreme Court, warranting a probe, the officials said.

The CBI decided to file a closure report in the matter which was recently accepted by a special court.In connection with Kingfisher Airlines loan case, the agency has alleged that Batra colluded with Mallya in sanctioning some of the loans to the aviation company without following due diligence procedures.

Batra was arrested in 2017 in connection with Rs 950 crore of bank loans extended by the IDBI to Kingfisher Airlines, which turned into non-performing assets and was later declared as fraud.Listed as accused number 8 in the CBI chargesheet, Batra was allegedly involved in all three sanctions to the airline. The CBI has alleged that his responsibility in the scam is "second only to the CMD".His application seeking discharge from the Mallya case was rejected by a special court in Mumbai last year.

