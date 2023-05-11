CBI busts scam pulled off by ONGC medical officer using fake bills

Representative Image

The state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India is the sector's biggest firm operational in the country, with more than 27,000 employees. It is also known for employee welfare and provides free medical services at its dispensaries and hospitals, not just for staff members but also family members dependent on them.

But a contractual medical officer for ONGC in Assam has been caught siphoning off the money meant to benefit employees, by generating fake slips for physiotherapy.

Stealing money in the name of retired employees

The slips were created in the name of retired beneficiaries and their dependents, who were completely unaware about this scam.

Now the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a complaint against the DGM (MS) and the medical officer, on a complaint from ONGC, New Delhi.

The scam was pulled off in collaboration with the proprietor of a private firm, whose false bills were verified by the DGM to facilitate a fraud worth more than Rs 19 lakh.

Read Also CBI searches Jet Airways offices, residence of founder Naresh Goyal in alleged bank fraud case

Raids revealed more documents

Incriminating documents and papers for six properties in the name of the DGM were recovered by the CBI, after conducting searches at seven locations in Assam's Guwahati and Jorhat, as well as Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The DGM Dr. Bijoy Kumar Shaw and the medical officer Dr Eashitva Tamuly have been booked as the key accused in the case along with others.