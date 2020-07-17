CBDT refunded Rs 71,229 cr to help taxpayers amid COVID-19 pandemic: Finance Ministry

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore in more than 21.24 lakh cases up to July 11 to help taxpayers with liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic days, the department issued a statement on Friday.

Further, it added that income tax refunds amounting to Rs. 24,603 crore have been issued in 19.79 lakh cases to taxpayers in addition to corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs. 46,626 crore in 1.45 lakh cases.

The statement said that "It is stated that the government has laid great emphasis on providing tax-related services to the taxpayers without any hassles and is aware that during these difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic, many of the taxpayers are waiting to see that their tax demands and refunds reach finality as quickly as possible."