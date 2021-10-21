e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:25 AM IST

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 cr to over 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April- October 18, 2021

FPJ Web Desk
Income tax refunds of Rs 23,026 crores have been issued in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 69,934 crores have been issued in 1,69,355 cases | Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes has issued refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 18, 2021.

Income tax refunds of Rs 23,026 crores have been issued in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 69,934 crores have been issued in 1,69,355 cases

In September, the CBDT had issued refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.

Income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore hadbeen issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
Free Press Journal