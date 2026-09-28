CBDT Extends Tax Deadlines, Audit Reports Due October 21 And ITRs By November 21

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on September 28 extended key tax compliance deadlines for Assessment Year 2026-27, giving additional time to taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited.

The deadline for filing tax audit reports has been extended from September 30 to October 21, 2026, while the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) in applicable audit cases has moved from October 31 to November 21, 2026.

Two Deadlines, Two Tasks

The crucial distinction is that October 21 and November 21 apply to different compliance requirements. Tax audit reports must be furnished by October 21, while eligible taxpayers can file their ITRs by November 21.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons mentioned at S. No. 2 in the Table below Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961… pic.twitter.com/wyLzVBXSNY — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 28, 2026

The two should not be confused. The extension effectively provides an additional 21 days for each compliance requirement.

Who Gets The Benefit?

The relief applies to taxpayers whose accounts are required to undergo a tax audit under applicable income-tax provisions. These may include businesses, professionals, firms and companies, depending on the rules applicable to their income and accounts.

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However, merely running a business or working as a freelancer does not automatically make a taxpayer liable for an audit. Tax audit requirements depend on the applicable provisions and financial records.

Audit Report Vs ITR

A tax audit involves examining the taxpayer's accounts and subsequently furnishing the prescribed audit report. An ITR, meanwhile, reports the taxpayer's income, deductions, tax liability and other relevant financial information.

This explains why the audit-report deadline falls before the ITR deadline. The additional time can help taxpayers and professionals reconcile accounts, correct discrepancies and complete filings accurately.

What About Salaried Taxpayers?

For regular salaried individuals who are not subject to tax audit requirements, this announcement does not extend their applicable ITR deadline.

Taxpayers earning from business or a profession who are uncertain about whether tax audit provisions apply to them should verify their position with a chartered accountant or tax professional.