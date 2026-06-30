Govt Reappoints Ravi Agrawal As CBDT Chairman For Six-Months Contract Till December 2026

Government reappoints Ravi Agrawal as CBDT Chairman for a six-month term beginning July 1 to ensure continuity in tax administration. | File Pic

New Delhi, June 30: The government on Tuesday approved the reappointment of Ravi Agrawal as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on a contract basis for a period of six months.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Agrawal's fresh term, which will be effective from July 1 to December 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Cabinet Approval

The ACC approved Agrawal's continuation as the head of the apex direct tax administration body, ensuring continuity in the functioning of the CBDT.

The order stated that the reappointment has been made on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers and in relaxation of the recruitment rules.

Official Order Details

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Ravi Agrawal as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on contract basis, for a period of six months with effect from July 1 till December 31, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules," the official order stated.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, was appointed CBDT Chairman in June 2024, succeeding Nitin Gupta.

Profile And Career

Before taking over as Chairman, he had served as Member (Administration) in the CBDT from July 2023. He was subsequently reappointed for a one-year term from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The CBDT, the apex policymaking body of the Income Tax Department under the Department of Revenue, is headed by a chairman and can have up to six members in the rank of Special Secretary to the Government of India.

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It is responsible for administering direct tax laws, formulating tax policies, strengthening compliance and improving taxpayer services.

The reappointment comes at a time when direct tax collections have continued to register healthy growth.

According to the Income Tax Department, net direct tax collections rose 14.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.21 lakh crore during the April 1-June 17 period of the current financial year.

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