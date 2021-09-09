CBDT extends last date to file income tax returns to December 31

The Government has extended the due date of filing ITR for Assessment Year 2021-22 for individuals till December 31.

CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till 31st December pic.twitter.com/7IJc8MTsN7 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

In May, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.

As per the income tax law, for individuals whose accounts are not required to be audited and who usually file their income tax return using ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms the deadline to file ITR is July 31. The deadline for taxpayers, like companies or firms, whose accounts are required to be audited is October 31.

In a circular, the CBDT said an extension of time limits is being given for certain tax compliances “to provide relief to taxpayers in view of the severe pandemic”.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:36 PM IST