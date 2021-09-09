e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:41 PM IST

CBDT extends last date to file income tax returns to December 31

FPJ Web Desk
For easing the process of authentication of electronic records in faceless assessment proceedings, the Centre has amended Income Tax Rules, 1962/ Representational image

The Government has extended the due date of filing ITR for Assessment Year 2021-22 for individuals till December 31.

In May, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.

As per the income tax law, for individuals whose accounts are not required to be audited and who usually file their income tax return using ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms the deadline to file ITR is July 31. The deadline for taxpayers, like companies or firms, whose accounts are required to be audited is October 31.

In a circular, the CBDT said an extension of time limits is being given for certain tax compliances “to provide relief to taxpayers in view of the severe pandemic”.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:36 PM IST
