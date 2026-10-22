Catalyst Management Services Appoints Dr Amit Gupta As CEO, Eyes Expansion In Social Impact And Sustainable Development

Dr Amit Gupta |

New Delhi: Catalyst Management Services (CMS), a social impact advisory and development organisation, has appointed Dr Amit Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a new phase in its growth and expansion strategy.

The appointment aims to strengthen CMS's advisory capabilities, build strategic partnerships and accelerate sustainable development initiatives across India and the Global South.

Dr Amit Gupta Brings 37 Years Of Experience

Dr Gupta brings over 37 years of professional experience spanning the corporate sector, academia, social entrepreneurship and development. He began his career with dairy cooperative Amul before joining ITC, where he gained experience connecting business growth with social value creation.

He subsequently spent two decades in business school leadership, focusing on management education, research and social entrepreneurship. His cross-sector experience is expected to support CMS's efforts to develop scalable social impact solutions.

CMS To Strengthen Sustainable Development Initiatives

As CEO, Dr Gupta will focus on strengthening CMS's role in shaping development policies, financial partnerships and institutional solutions. His priorities include expanding corporate relationships, encouraging innovation and connecting strategic consulting with grassroots implementation.

The organisation also plans to explore technology-driven solutions, innovative financing models and long-term partnerships with development institutions.

Focus On Social Impact And ESG Solutions

Established in 1995, CMS operates across public health, agriculture, food systems, livelihoods, climate sustainability, worker wellbeing and environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory.

Dr Gupta said sustainable social impact requires combining strategic planning with practical implementation. He emphasised strengthening CMS's Practice+ model and building partnerships to address complex development challenges.

CMS Founders To Continue Strategic Guidance

CMS co-founders and Board Directors Shiv Kumar and Raghunathan N. will continue providing strategic guidance. They expressed confidence that Dr Gupta's corporate, academic and development experience would strengthen the organisation's long-term vision. The leadership transition comes as CMS seeks to expand its advisory services and deliver lasting social impact.