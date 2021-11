Carlyle India appoints Amit Jain as Co-Head of investment advisory team

Global private equity major Carlyle on Monday said Amit Jain has joined it as Co-Head of private equity in the country from rival Blackstone. Jain, who is designated as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, will be based in Mumbai.

He had previously served as Blackstone's senior managing director, as per an official statement. After entering India in 2005, Carlyle has invested and committed over $5.5 billion in the country across 44 investments.

Jain will lead the investment advisory team and oversee the team's investment strategy across a broad range of sectors, as per the Carlyle statement. Neeraj Bharadwaj continues his role as Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, and Jain will work alongside him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj and Ling Yang, the current head of healthcare in China, have been appointed Co-Heads of Healthcare across Asia, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:57 PM IST