Career in Cloud: Here are most in-demand jobs; all you need to know

Owing to the pandemic, economies across the globe are witnessing rapid digitalization and adoption of new-age technologies. Cloud adoption has seen a massive uptick since it is an essential ingredient for a functional remote or hybrid work infrastructure. As per Gartner, the worldwide public cloud revenue has grown by 23 percent in 2021 to a total of 332.2 billion dollars.

However, this enormous rise in the demand has created a significant skill gap in the industry. As per the data from the online recruiting platform Monster.com, the demand for cloud professionals has seen an uptrend. Cloud-related roles constituted nearly 10 percent of the total jobs with over 3 lakh active job seekers in November 2021.

The cloud market in India is expected to grow by 26 percent by the end of 2022. As a result, new cloud roles are emerging at a rapid rate. Below mentioned are some of the top cloud jobs on offer:

Cloud Architect: Cloud architects are IT experts responsible for the supervision of a company's cloud computing infrastructure. This involves working on cloud application designs, leading teams, developing and implementing cloud strategies, further ensuring that cloud systems stay up to date and run smoothly. As pandemic led transformations are disrupting every industry, a cloud architect needs to have the ability to foresee how these changes will affect the existing systems and technology.

Cloud Engineers: Cloud engineers are IT professionals who design, implement, and manage cloud-based systems for businesses. From designing cloud software and systems to implementing and maintaining them, cloud engineers are accountable for all technical duties related to the cloud.

Cloud Automation Engineers: It is one of the most critical and influential roles that affect an organization’s success in the cloud. A cloud automation engineer is primarily a senior software developer or engineer who specializes in cloud automation, orchestration, and integration. This role often requires a wider understanding and knowledge of hardware, software, cloud data center and infrastructure.

Cloud Security Engineer: Amidst the rapid cloud adoption across sectors, security has emerged as the biggest challenge that enterprises face. Since data on the cloud can suffer malicious attacks, establishing robust cloud security is the priority for any organization. A cloud security engineer builds, maintains, upgrades and improves cloud networks and cloud-based systems on a continuous basis. Cloud Security Engineers are responsible for the operations of secure cloud infrastructure, platforms, and software.

Full Stack Cloud Developers: A full stack developer is an IT professional who works throughout the phases of the software development lifecycle - writing, testing, and maintaining the code that powers highly scalable cloud applications. They work with both - front-end and back-end development ideas. They have extensive programming knowledge of CSS, JavaScript, and HTML essential for front-end development, and also the knowledge of PHP, Angular JS, Apache, and Linux for back-end. In addition, these professionals have a solid understanding of cloud systems.

The potential and the demand for Cloud is expected to go higher as organizations commit more money towards modernization initiatives and digital transformation drives. If you are just starting your career in IT or looking to transform into a cloud professional, the above roles could be apt for consideration.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:06 PM IST