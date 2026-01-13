 Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology & Orthopaedics Drive Over 50% Revenue In NCR Private Hospitals: BNP Paribas Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology & Orthopaedics Drive Over 50% Revenue In NCR Private Hospitals: BNP Paribas Report

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology & Orthopaedics Drive Over 50% Revenue In NCR Private Hospitals: BNP Paribas Report

A BNP Paribas Research report reveals that cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics (CONGO mix) contributed over 50% of revenue in FY25 for private hospitals in Delhi-NCR, growing at 8-33% CAGR from FY22-25—faster than the 15-20% overall revenue growth. NCR remains the home market for listed hospital chains, with high bed exposure.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics contributed over 50 per cent of revenue in FY25 in private hospitals in the National Capital region (NCR), according to a report. The report by BNP Paribas Research focuses extensively on private hospitals in the NCR (Gurgaon, Delhi, and Noida) to understand the positioning of private hospital chains across micro-markets, patient mobility to the NCR, and other factors that determine a hospital’s success. It showed that the specialties spiked revenue at 8-33 per cent CAGR between FY22 and FY25.

“We believe the success of private hospitals in NCR is determined by revenue contribution from CONGO mix (cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics), which contributed over 50 per cent of revenue in FY25 for listed hospitals,” the report said. “We believe the contribution from NCR from these specialties would be higher than in other regions. Over FY22-25, revenue from these specialties grew at 8-33 per cent CAGR (vs 15-20 per cent overall revenue CAGR over the same period), which highlights companies’ focus on scaling these segments,” it added.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt To Hand Over Radiology Departments Of JJ, GT, Cama And St George Hospitals To...
article-image

The report found that NCR is considered the home market for most listed hospitals in India. It is due to the significant number of beds in the region and high revenue exposure. Based on the announced expansion, c43 per cent of the upcoming bed capacity for the largest 13 listed hospitals is in North India, mostly NCR. Government institutional setup, availability of critical treatment, and patients’ mobility also determined the market dynamics in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. “Each market has a different market leader. We expect some disruption in Gurgaon as new players are expected to enter.

Noida holds great long-term potential for a substantial patient pool from Uttar Pradesh,” the report said. Yet, Delhi emerged as the most important healthcare market as it’s a preferred destination for patients in North India. It is because Delhi caters to a large volume of patients from nearby states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and other parts of India. Within Delhi City, South Delhi emerged as the most developed micro-market, with the presence of several institutions, the report said.

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification

North Delhi, although a larger micro-market compared to South Delhi due to large patient inflow from northern districts of Haryana, has been relatively under-penetrated. Notably, the boundaries of the NCR healthcare market have been expanding with new hospitals in Faridabad (a district in Haryana and part of the NCR) and Manesar (a town in Gurgaon and part of the NCR), the report said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit...

ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit...

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

India-EU FTA Nears Final Stage, Expected To Boost Exports, Diversify Trade Amid US Tariffs, &...

India-EU FTA Nears Final Stage, Expected To Boost Exports, Diversify Trade Amid US Tariffs, &...

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology & Orthopaedics Drive Over 50% Revenue In NCR...

Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology & Orthopaedics Drive Over 50% Revenue In NCR...

India's Office Market Hits Record 83.3 Million Sq Ft Leasing In 2025, Global Firms Drive 58.4%...

India's Office Market Hits Record 83.3 Million Sq Ft Leasing In 2025, Global Firms Drive 58.4%...