Capri Global Capital Approves ₹200 Crore Investment, Housing Finance Business Set For Expansion | File Pic

Mumbai: Capri Global Capital Limited has approved a further investment of ₹200 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Capri Global Housing Finance Limited (CGHFL), to support business expansion and meet working capital requirements.

The company’s board of directors approved the proposal at its meeting held on November 28, 2026, according to a stock exchange filing.

The investment will be undertaken through subscription to equity shares offered by the housing finance subsidiary on a rights basis.

Capital Infusion

The proposed rights issue will not exceed ₹200 crore, with the investment being made through cash consideration via normal banking channels.

The fresh capital will support the company’s general business requirements, working capital needs, expansion of business activities and other corporate purposes.

Following the transaction, Capri Global Capital’s shareholding in the housing finance subsidiary will remain unchanged at 100%.

The proposed investment is expected to be completed before March 31, 2027. The company clarified in its revised exchange filing that the earlier completion date of March 31, 2026, was a typographical error.

Strong Financial Growth

Capri Global Housing Finance has recorded consistent growth in turnover over the past three financial years.

The subsidiary reported a turnover of ₹835 crore in FY26, registering a 37.56% increase from ₹607 crore in FY25. Its turnover stood at ₹487 crore in FY24.

As of March 31, 2026, the housing finance company reported a profit after tax of ₹123 crore and a net worth of ₹1,169 crore.

Incorporated in April 2006, the subsidiary provides housing loans and other related financial products and services across India.

Transaction Details

The proposed investment qualifies as a related-party transaction and is intended to be undertaken on an arm’s length basis, supported by an independent valuation report.

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The transaction will require approval from the company’s audit committee before execution.

The acquisition price per equity share will be determined based on a valuation report prepared by an independent chartered accountant.

According to the exchange filing, no additional governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the proposed capital infusion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s stock exchange filing and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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