 Caplin Steriles gets USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine injection
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Caplin Steriles gets USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine injection | Image: Caplin Point (Representative)

Caplin Steriles Limited, a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, 15 mg/mL and 30 mg/mL Single-dose Vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), TORADOL injection of Roche.

Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), indicated for the short-term (≤5 days) management of moderately severe acute pain. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending December 2022.

Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited commented “Our regulated markets business continues to grow at a robust pace, and this new approval will help augment the growth. We have also received a few approvals from other markets such as Canada and Australia and we look forward to launches there within this year too.”

